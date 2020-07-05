Environmental and health officials have issued an air quality health advisory for Long Island and the New York City metro region today from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Ground-level ozone is expected to reach levels considered unhealthy for

young children, people who exercise outdoors or are involved in vigorous outdoor work and people who have respiratory disease (such as asthma), according to the state and county health commissioners. People should consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity when ozone levels are the highest — generally afternoon to early evening.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation and the State Department of Health issue air quality health advisories when DEC meteorologists predict levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter, are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index value of 100. The AQI was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale, with a higher AQI value indicating a greater health concern.

Today’s AQI is forecast to reach 105 on Long Island and 101 in New York City.

Summer heat can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, a major component of photochemical smog, officials said in a press release. Automobile exhaust and out-of-state emission sources are the primary sources of ground-level ozone and are the most serious air pollution problems in the northeast. This surface pollutant should not be confused with the protective layer of ozone in the upper atmosphere, the release stated.

Ozone levels generally decrease at night and can be minimized during daylight hours by curtailment of automobile travel and the use of public transportation where available.

New Yorkers also are urged to take the following energy-saving and pollution-reducing steps:

use mass transit or carpool instead of driving, as automobile emissions account for about 60 percent of pollution in our cities;

conserve fuel and reduce exhaust emissions by combining necessary motor vehicle trips;

turn off all lights and electrical appliances in unoccupied areas;

use fans to circulate air. If air conditioning is necessary, set thermostats at 78 degrees;

close the blinds and shades to limit heat build-up and to preserve cooled air;

limit use of household appliances. If necessary, run the appliances at off-peak (after 7 p.m.) hours. These would include dishwashers, dryers, pool pumps and water heaters;

set refrigerators and freezers at more efficient temperatures;

purchase and install energy efficient lighting and appliances with the Energy Star label; and

reduce or eliminate outdoor burning and attempt to minimize indoor sources of particulate matter, such as smoking.

A toll-free air quality hotline (1-800-535-1345) has been established by the State Department of Environmental Conservation to keep New Yorkers informed of the latest air quality situation.