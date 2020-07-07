Travelers from Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma are now required to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New York, bringing the total number of states in New York’s COVID-19 travel advisory to 19.

Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma were included this morning after state officials determined that their positive test rates have surpassed the threshold in New York’s quarantine order, which applies to any state with a seven-day average positive test rate of at least 10% or 10 per 100,000 residents.

Violators can expect a $2,000 fine on the first violation and $5,000 for repeat violations. The fine could increase to $10,000 if the traveler’s violation of the order causes “serious physical harm” to a patient.

New York’s quarantine order now includes the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Out of 56,736 tests conducted in New York yesterday, 588 were positive, making the state’s positive test rate 1.04%. At the height of the pandemic in early April, nearly 50% of administered tests were positive, with more than 10,000 new cases identified a day.

“New Yorkers did the impossible,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement this morning. “We went from the worst infection rate in the United States to one of the best – and the last thing we need is to see another spike of COVID-19.”

Last night, Cuomo also extended New York’s state of emergency for another 30 days through August 5. This gives him the power to continue mandating the state’s sweeping restrictions issued in response to the pandemic, including face covering requirements, suspension of business and school operations, quarantine orders and other regulations to public health, elections, meetings and court proceedings.

