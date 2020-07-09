Former school superintendent Aurelia Henriquez was paid half her base annual salary in a lump sum upon her resignation last month and may be paid the other half in monthly installments beginning in January if she is not otherwise “gainfully employed” from January to June, according to the terms of an agreement approved by the school board June 29.

Henriquez, who started working in Riverhead in 2017, earned a base pay of $224,000 in the 2019-2020 school year, according to the SeeThroughNY.net website.

The school district will also continue to pay 80% of the former superintendent’s health insurance premium through June 30 next year unless Henriquez takes another job that provides health insurance coverage, the agreement says.

Both Henriquez and the district, including each individual school board member, agreed to refrain from discussing the terms of the agreement or her resignation, which took effect June 30. Henriquez and the district agreed to issue a joint statement, which was issued on June 29. The statement announced her resignation “based upon certain irreconcilable differences and in the best interests of her family.”

A copy of the agreement was obtained by RiverheadLOCAL through a Freedom of Information Law request.

Under the terms of the agreement, Henriquez is “required to make reasonable efforts to secure subsequent employment in education following her resignation” and “shall be required to provide proof of such efforts upon request.” The term “reasonable efforts” allows for Henriquez to “take into consideration skills, past experience, fit and location of subsequent districts.”

The district agreed to provide a letter of reference for Henriquez to any prospective employer, which will include her periods of service and state that she resigned for personal reasons, according to the agreement.

The parties mutually agreed to release each other from any and all claims against each other, except a future claim for failure to comply with the agreement.

Riverhead Central School Di… by RiverheadLOCAL on Scribd