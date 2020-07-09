A tropical storm warning is now in effect for Long Island and New York City after Tropical Storm Fay formed off the North Carolina coast this afternoon.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm-force winds are expected within the next 36 hours.

The storm is expected to impact the area late Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning, according to a National Hurricane Center advisory.

The exact track of the storm remains unclear and will ultimately determine which areas receive the heaviest rains and winds. Winds across Long Island are currently forecast to peak between 30mph and 40mph during the storm, though wind gusts could potentially reach 57mph, according to the tropical storm warning.

The threat of torrential rainfall is currently expected to have a more significant impact to the area than wind damage, forecasters say. A flash flood watch is in effect for tomorrow across Long Island. Two to four inches of rain are currently expected, with locally higher amounts and flash flooding possible.

“Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain,” the National Weather Service says in its tropical storm warning for the area. “Evacuations and rescues are possible.”

The National Weather Service encourages residents living in flood-vulnerable areas to consider protective actions ahead of the storm. Driving conditions could become hazardous in a flash flood situation. All residents should make efforts now to prepare property for tropical storm force winds and limited wind damage.

There is little to no impact expected from storm surge with this tropical storm system, according to the storm warning.

