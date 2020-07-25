An air quality health advisory is in effect today and tomorrow on Long Island for the pollutant ground-level ozone.

Ground-level ozone is a major component of photochemical smog, the State Department of Environmental Conservation said in a press release issued late this morning. Automobile exhaust and out-of-state admission sources are the primary sources of ground-level ozone and the most serious air pollution problems in the Northeast, the DEC said.

Air quality on Long Island today is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, including young children and people with respiratory conditions, such as asthma.

People should consider limiting outdoor exercise and vigorous work outdoors, according to the New York State Health Department.