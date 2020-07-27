Allen M. Smith of Aquebogue died July 25, 2020 at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. He was 78 years old.

Born on June 18, 1943, to Reginald C. And Doris R. Smith, he was a lifelong resident of the Town of Riverhead. He attended Riverhead public schools, graduating in 1961 from Riverhead High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Hobart college in 1965 and a law degree from Syracuse University College of Law in 1967.

He worked as an assistant district attorney in Suffolk County and as Riverhead Town attorney before being elected town supervisor in 1975. He served two terms as town supervisor, from 1976 to 1979.

He remained active in community affairs throughout his adult life, serving as a member of the Riverhead Board of Education, a member of Riverhead Fire Department, a member of Riverhead Rotary Club, president of the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, president of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County, board member of the Long Island YMCA and the American Lung Association of Nassau-Suffolk.

Smith was named judge of the year of the Suffolk County Criminal Bar Association, and public servant of the year by the Riverhead News-Review newspaper.

He was also named grand marshal of the East End Emerald Society St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

He was counsel to the Riverhead Fire District as well as to numerous businesses in town, including Splish Splash Water Park, Adchem Corp. and Riverhead Building Supply.

He maintained a law practice in Riverhead and was a member of the Suffolk County and New York State bar associations, as well as the Suffolk County Criminal Bar Association and the New York State Magistrates Association.

Predeceased by his wife Janice in 2011, he is survived by his partner Charlene Mascia, his sons, Dakota, Jacob (Jeanne), and David (Shelly), his step-son Christopher (Jamee), grandchildren, Liam, Emma, Jackson, and Maxwell, and step-grandchildren Lucas and Colin.

A drive-by visitation will he held at Riverhead Fire Department Headquarters on Roanoke Avenue, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29 and Thursday, 30. (Cars should line up on Northville Turnpike to enter the fire department parking lot and, after paying respects, should exit long the north side of the building to Roanoke Avenue.) Firematic services will take place on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The family will hold a private service and burial on Friday, July 31.

Memorial donations may be made to Old Steeple Church in Aquebogue or Memorial Sloan Kettering Medical Center.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home of Riverehad. Online condolences maybe be left at Tuthillfh.com.