Gerald (“Jerry”) Pace died July 30, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Florida after a short illness. He was 85 years old.

Born on Dec. 26, 1934, he grew up in Astoria, Queens and moved to Flanders with his family as a teenager. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, from which he retired after a 20-year career. He settled in Flanders and worked for the NYS DOT out of Riverhead until his retirement in 1996.

He moved Citrus Springs, Florida with his wife, Marcy Edwards, who was from Riverhead and Calverton.

Predeceased by his wife Monika and his son Gerald, he is survived by his Marcy, by his three sons, Edward (Missie) of North Carolina, Philip (Maureen) of New Jersey and Josephm his sisters, Marilyn (Zoltan) Szabo of Riverhead and Joan (John) Scappaticci of Huntington. He also leaves behind his step-son Eric (Elena) Kart of Maryland and niece Laura Ann Scappaticci-Nappi of Huntington and numerous other nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

He was a member of the VFW Post #4864 of Citrus Springs, the Dunnellon, Florida Moose Lodge# 2308 and was a past commander of the Riverhead American Legion Post #273.