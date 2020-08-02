Thomas Lee Hill of Riverhead died Aug. 1, 2020. He was 53 years old.

He was born in Riverhead on Oct. 2, 1966, the son of Jerry and Fern (Pasley) Hill.

He was the founder and owner of Hampton Hills Limo.

Predeceased by his brother Timothy, he is survived by his parents, by his children, Hunter and Justin (Maddie) Moore, and by his brothers, Titus, James and Thaddeaus.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Aug. 7, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, 406 East Main St., Riverhead.

Condolences and messages for the family may be left at tuthillfh.com