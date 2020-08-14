Bowling alleys will be allowed to reopen Monday, and guidance on the reopening of gyms will be released next week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today.

“While other states are seeing real trouble, we are doing very well,” Cuomo said in a press conference call this morning announcing the decision. “Given the progress that we’ve made, we’re going to make some more changes and adjustments.”

Bowling alleys and gyms have both been shuttered for almost five months following March’s statewide coronavirus shutdown. Thousands of New York gym owners, including several in Riverhead, have joined a class-action lawsuit against the state in response to the shutdown.

After months of uncertainty, bowling alleys will be allowed to reopen on Monday with some restrictions, including reducing their capacity by 50%. Reopening protocols for gyms will be released Monday, Cuomo said, though he did not yet give them a specific reopening date.

Both bowling alleys and gyms were originally slated to reopen when most regions reentered the fourth and final stage of reopening in June, but their reopening was postponed indefinitely as state health officials monitored the state’s coronavirus caseload.

The All Star Lanes on Route 58 is ready to go, says general manager Sam Ruiz. “We’re really excited to be re-opening,” Ruiz said this morning.

The alley has been utilizing the time during the shutdown to implement a number of new safety protocols and deep cleaning procedures — “so far without any guidelines,” Ruiz said. “We looked at what other states have done.” The All Star bowling alley on Route 58 has been closed since March. Photo: Denise Civiletti

The All Star installed a new HVAC filtration system strong enough to filter airborne viruses at the level required for malls and hospitals. “They are not required for bowling alleys,” Ruiz said. “But we took it a step further.”

The All Star purchased ultraviolet disinfection equipment for lanes, shoes and bowling balls. NanoSeptic self-sanitizing surface films have also been implemented on all door handles and touch screens.

At the building entrance, the bowling alley installed a self-serve temperature checking device, which can measure the body temperature of customers without the assistance of an employee.

The bowling alley also erected plywood barriers between each lane to minimize contact between bowlers, along with plexiglass barriers at the check-in and shoe-rental counters. The All Star has erected barriers between bowling lanes to minimize contact between bowlers. Photo: Denise Civiletti

When a game finishes at a lane, employees will do a deep cleaning of the lane, using both traditional disinfectants and an ultraviolet wand.

All of the house bowling balls and rental shoes will be disinfected between uses with both traditional cleaning products and ultraviolet disinfectant equipment.

Bowling will be reservation only. Reservations can be made on The All Star’s website.

The total cost of installing and implementing these new safety protocols, Ruiz said, has been upwards of $20,000.