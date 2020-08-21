A Flanders man was seriously injured in a motor vehicle accident on Sunrise Highway in Shirley yesterday morning, Suffolk County Police said in a press release last night.

Suffolk County Police said Kevin Flores-Salgado, 21, was operating a 2017 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle eastbound on Sunrise Highway, approximately a quarter-mile east of William Floyd Parkway, at about 6:30 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound 2005 Toyota Sequoia operated by Jean Cassamajor, 54, of North Babylon.

Police said the Toyota struck the motorcycle as its driver changed lanes on highway.

Cassamajor was not injured, police said. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Flores-Salgado was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue with serious injuries, police said. His identity was not initially released by police yesterday afternoon when they first reported the accident.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.