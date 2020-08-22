Rep. Lee Zeldin will be a featured speaker during the Republican National Convention Wednesday night, the First District congressman’s campaign announced in a press release this afternoon.

Zeldin will deliver his speech from Long Island during prime time, the campaign said. It will be “a positive focused speech about service,” according to the press release.

“It will be an honor to address our great nation in prime-time Wednesday night during this historic event and represent the hardworking people of Long Island as our country approaches this most important election of our lifetime,” Zeldin said.

Trump won the First Congressional District in 2016 with 54.5% of the vote.

The Shirley Republican, who is seeking his fourth term in Congress, has been a staunch and outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump in frequent appearances on network and cable news programs and on social media. Zeldin, who vigorously defended the president during the House impeachment proceedings, was tapped to serve on Trump’s impeachment defense team in the Senate impeachment trial earlier this year.