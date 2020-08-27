The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Suffolk County as potentially severe thunderstorms approach the region.

A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has also placed the region in an “enhanced risk” for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, which means severe thunderstorms are likely.

Wind gusts of 60 mph or higher are possible, along with large, golf-ball sized and an isolated tornado, according to the weather service.