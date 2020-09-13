UPDATED- 3 p.m. :

A man was killed in the house fire on St. Mary’s Drive in Jamesport early this morning, Suffolk Police said in a press release this afternoon.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating the fire at 66 St. Mary’s Drive, police said. The cause of the fire is not yet determined but does not appear criminal in nature, police said.

Riverhead Town Police responded to a 911 call of a fire at 66 St. Mary’s Drive at 4:12 a.m. A man, who has yet to be identified, was found dead in the house.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

Original story:

A predawn blaze consumed a house on St. Mary’s Drive in Jamesport this morning.

The home at 66 St. Mary’s Drive was fully engulfed in flames when Riverhead Town Police arrived at the scene shortly after 4 a.m.

It is not known if anyone was in the home when the fire broke out.

A neighbor said she was awakened by the sound of “loud explosions, like a fireworks show” and when she looked out the window, “everything was orange. It looked like a bonfire.”

“The flames were as tall as the trees,” she said.

The heat from the flames melted the siding on the wall of her house facing the neighbor’s property.

Video from the scene of a pre-dawm blaze consumed a house on St. Mary's Drive in Jamesport Sunday. More coverage: https://bit.ly/32nvZ4yPosted by RiverheadLOCAL on Sunday, September 13, 2020

Firefighters from Jamesport are at the scene, assisted by Riverhead, Mattituck, Cutchogue and Southold fire departments. Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Riverhead Police said. The Riverhead fire marshal’s office is investigating. Suffolk Count Police Arson Squad has been called in to assist in the investigation.

Photos, video and reporting from the scene by Peter Blasl Photo: Peter Blasl

This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.