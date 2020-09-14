The Town of Riverhead Wildlife Management Advisory Committee is now accepting applications for the 2020 bow-hunting lottery.

The lottery is open to licensed and otherwise eligible hunters. To be eligible, the hunters must possess a current and valid NYS hunter’s license, NYS big game tag and bow-hunter education certificate and must be Town of Riverhead residents (at least 30 days before the lottery date) or Town of Riverhead real property owners.

Download the application here.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, applicants cannot attend the lottery. Licensed and otherwise eligible hunters may only participate in the bow-hunting lottery by completion and submission of a 2020 Riverhead bow-hunting lottery application.

Each year, the town grants permission to state-licensed bow-hunters to hunt on certain town-owned properties during deer season on Long Island, which this year begins Oct. 1 and runs through Jan. 31, 2021.

For more information or to obtain a bow hunting lottery application, please contact Carol Sclafani, town board coordinator at (631) 727-3200 ext. 253, or email: [email protected] or Daniel McCormick, town attorney’s office at (631) 727-3200 x 605, or email: [email protected]

A completed lottery application must be submitted on or before Thursday, Sept. 17, at 4 p.m., delivered in person, or by email to either of the above parties or via fax to (631) 369-3990, attention: Carol.