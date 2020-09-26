Dear Editor,

The proposed legislation for the requirement of an updated Certificate of Occupancy prior to selling your home will not be going forward for a public hearing. I have spoken to the Supervisor and my fellow Town Board members and am requesting the legislation be withdrawn.

Since reading the comments on Facebook about this legislation, I’ve spoken to lawyers, real estate professionals, title companies, expeditors and home improvement contractors; this will hinder taxpayers’ ability to sell their homes during this difficult time.

Please post this letter as soon as possible.

Thank you,

Jodi Giglio

Riverhead Town Councilwoman