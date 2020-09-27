Southampton Town Police are investigating a stabbing in Flanders early this morning.
Police said a 32-year-old Riverhead man was stabbed in the abdomen by an unknown assailant as the victim left his sister’s residence in Flanders.
Police said they received a report of the stabbing by a resident of Oak Avenue in Flanders at 3:27 a.m. Responding officers found the victim at the residence. He had a single stab wound to the abdomen. He was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Flanders-Northampton Volunteer Ambulance, police said.
Southampton Town Police detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 631-702-2230. All tips will remain confidential, police said.
