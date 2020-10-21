Students from Phillips Avenue Elementary School donned plastic witch fingers and neon glasses to help edit their papers.

Third graders in Jennifer Cook’s class wore these halloween props to help them edit their first personal narrative of the year. The students would point out errors that they made in their writing.

“The kids loved the lesson,” said Cook. “The witch fingers and glasses helped to make a rather tedious task more engaging and fun.”

Source: Riverhead Central School District press release