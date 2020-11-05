The Riverhead Planning Board will hold a public scoping meeting tonight for a massive industrial development proposed for a 30-acre parcel on Middle Country Road in Calverton.

HK Ventures proposes to build 423,964 square feet of industrial space consisting of individual tenant spaces, along with a commissary for use by the tenants of the complex.

The applicant is required to prepare an environmental impact statement for the proposal, which the Riverhead Planning Board has classified a Type I action under the State Environmental Quality Review Act.

A draft scoping statement was prepared by consultants for the applicant and, after consideration of public comments, will be adopted or revised by the planning board as the final scoping statement. A final scoping statement spells out the parameters of the environmental review.



The meeting, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., will be held virtually, via Zoom. All interested persons who wish to comment can join the meeting at this link. Meeting ID: 810 3771 1197 Passcode: 899901

Interested persons can also join the meeting and comment by dialing +1 646 558 8656.

The 30.25-acre site at 4285 Middle Country Road is located approximately 405 feet east of Fresh Pond Avenue. The site is zoned Industrial C. The proposed development would consist of light industrial and indoor manufacturing uses with an assumed retail space limited to 10% for each tenant.

The project would be built in two phases. Phase one would consist of 228,344 square feet in four buildings on the north side of the parcel, to be occupied by various tenants as well as the 1,500-square foot commissary/cafeteria intended to serve the tenants’ employees. Phase 2 would would consist of 197,120 square feet in four additional buildings on the southern portion of the parcel.

The DEIS will address potentially significant adverse impacts to land, groundwater, agricultural resources, plants and animals, aesthetic resources, historic and archaeological resources, transportation and energy, which were identified by the planning board in its declaration of significance adopted Aug. 6.