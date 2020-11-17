Six employees at the Riverhead Friendly’s have tested positive for COVID-19, county health officials said today.

County Executive Steve Bellone said anyone who dined at the Riverhead Friendly’s on Nov. 5 or 6 should monitor themselves for COVID symptoms for a period of 14 days.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, new loss of smell or taste, body aches, fatigue, runny nose and shortness of breath. For more information visit the CDC website.

Bellone urged anyone who dined at the restaurant and has experienced any of those symptoms to get tested for the virus. Visit the county’s website for information about testing locations.

The restaurant remains open, he said.