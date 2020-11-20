Riverhead’s Law Enforcement Advisory Panel wants your opinion.

The panel is asking the public to complete an online survey about the Riverhead Police Department, crime and public safety.

The online survey consists of 26 questions, asking about subjects relating to policing in the Town of Riverhead, such as: interactions with the Riverhead Police Department, satisfaction with those interactions, confidence that complaints about police officers will be fully investigated, perceptions of police bias, the department’s relations with minority communities and services provided by the department. It also asks questions about perception of crime and safety in the town. And finally, it asks basic demographic information such as the responder’s age, race, ethnicity and gender. The demographic questions are optional.

The online survey can be completed anonymously, though people can choose to provide their name, address and contact information. All responses will be kept confidential, according to the online form.

Take the survey: English or Español

The Law Enforcement Advisory Panel, dubbed “LEAP,” was established by town board resolution at the request of Supervisor Yvette Aguiar to assist in developing a policing reform plan as required by an executive order of the governor signed on June 12.

The governor’s order requires local governments to undertake a collaborative process with the community to:

review the needs of the community and evaluate the police department’s current policies and practices

establish policies that allow police to effectively and safely perform their duties;

develop policy recommendations resulting from this review;

offer a plan for public comment;

present the plan to the local legislative body to ratify or adopt it, and;

certify adoption of the plan to the State Budget Director on or before April 1, 2021.

Southampton Town is also conducting a community survey (English – Español) regarding its police department. See prior story.