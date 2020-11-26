Four people were arrested at sobriety checkpoints conducted by Riverhead Town Police last night.

Riverhead police established checkpoints on East Main Street east of Elton Street, beginning at about 6 p.m. and on Peconic Avenue, beginning at about 9 p.m., according to a police press release issued early this morning.

Police said Richard Stephenson, 66, of Jamesport was arrested on a charge of Driving While Intoxicated. He was processed at police headquarters and held for morning arraignment, police said. His vehicle was seized due to a prior conviction, police said.

Artemio Velasquez-Cul, 39, of Riverhead, was charged with

Driving While Ability Impaired and with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, police said. Velasques-Cul was processed at police headquarters and released on an appearance ticket, police said.

Joshua Georges, 27, of Riverhead, was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree, a class E felony and multiple Vehicle and Traffic violations, police said. His license was found to have been suspended 58 times, having 56 scofflaws on 10 separate dates, according to the police report. His vehicle was impounded as per N.Y. State Vehicle and Traffic Law, police said. Georges was processed at police headquarters and released on an appearance ticket, police said.

Julio A. Vasquez, 26, of Riverhead, was arrested for DWI, police said. He was processed at police headquarters and held for morning arraignment, according to the report.

The Riverhead Town Police Department has increased its Stop-DWI patrol efforts to enforce DWI laws throughout the holiday season and will continue its efforts through the end of the year including New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Riverhead police said in the press release.

The increased enforcement is part of a statewide crackdown on impaired and reckless driving this holiday weekend in New York State.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.