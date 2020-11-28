A man walking on Railroad Avenue between Griffing and Roanoke avenues last night was assaulted and robbed by three men, Riverhead Town Police said in a press release this morning.
The victim said he was walking to his nearby residence shortly after 9 p.m. when he was approached by three males, one of whom struck him in the face with a metal baseball bat, knocking him to the ground, police said. The men removed his wallet, which contained cash and personal papers, then fled on foot westbound on Railroad Avenue, police said. They entered an unknown gray, four-door sedan and drove southbound on Griffing Avenue toward West Main Street, according to the press release.
Responding police units searched the area for the vehicle and the suspects without result, according to the report. The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631)727-4500.
