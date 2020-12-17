A mix of rain, sleet and freezing rain is falling across Riverhead and the North Fork this morning. The wet precipitation, on top of three to five inches of snow accumulations, is creating a slushy, icy mess on local roads.

Long Island could see an additional inch or so of snow if the precipitation changes back over to snow, National Weather Service forecasters said this morning. The changeover will happen if the back end of the low pressure system passing south of the region this morning draws cold air back into the area, according to forecasters, but that remains uncertain.

Northeast winds could gust to 35-45 mph across much of the area

early this morning, but will slowly decrease through the day, according to the NWS forecast. Photo: Peter Blasl

Precipitation will come to an end early this afternoon with drier weather working in from the west as high pressure starts to build over the area, NWS forecasters said. Highs today will be in the upper 20s to middle 30s.

The winter storm warning remains in effect until 1 p.m. A coastal flood advisory is in effect today from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. A gale warning is in effect for the Long Island Sound until 1 p.m.

The storm has knocked out power to several hundred customers across the East End, according to PSEG-LI. There is currently only one outage in Riverhead Town, in Aquebogue, where fewer than five customers are affected, according to the utility’s outage map. More than 2,100 customers across Suffolk are without power this morning.

Report outages to PSEG-LI by texting OUT to PSEGLI (773454), or reporting it online or through the PSEG app, or by calling 800-490-0075. Peconic Riverfront this morning. Photo: Peter Blasl

Riverhead Central School District has closed all buildings tomorrow. Instruction will continue with remote learning, the district superintendent’s office said.

Riverhead Highway Department crews were out most of the night plowing town roads. Crews worked through the evening and until 1 a.m., took a couple hours off to rest and got back on the road again at 4, Highway Superintendent George Woodson said this morning.

“It’s a very wet and heavy snow,” Woodson said.

The main roads have been plowed and crews are working on the developments, the highway chief said.

Road conditions will make travel difficult. Riverhead Town has issued a travel advisory yesterday asking residents to stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary and remove parked cars and other obstructions from the roads. Last night the town supervisor issued a winter storm event proclamation banning parking on town roads, effective at 6 p.m. and continuing until further notice.

Riverhead Town Hall will open to the public at 11:30 this morning. The yard waste facility will open at 11:30 today also. Justice Court will be closed. Municipal trash pickup will follow its regular schedule.