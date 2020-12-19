A pickup truck crashed through a storefront in the Dunkin’ Donuts shopping center on the Route 58 traffic circle late last night, Riverhead Town Police said this morning.
The operator of the vehicle, a 2004 Ford F-250, reported losing control of the truck on ice in the parking lot.
Officers responding to an 11 p.m. call about the crash found the vehicle partially inside the store, the former Aaron’s Furniture and Rental store, which is currently vacant. The crash damaged the front window and door framing, police said.
The driver of the pickup truck, Damionna Henderson, 21, sustained cuts to her hand from broken glass, police said. She was treated and released at Peconic Bay Medial Center. A passenger was uninjured.
Henderson, who police said was driving with a suspended license, was arrested on a charge of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the third degree, according to the police report. She was processed at police headquarters and released on an appearance ticket, police said.
The Riverhead Fire Department and Riverhead Town Fire Marshal’s Office responded to check on the building and reported it was structurally sound, police said. The property manager was contacted and responded.
Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
