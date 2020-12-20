The Flanders man reported missing Friday by Southampton Town Police was found deceased yesterday, a family spokesperson said today.
The body of Joseph F. Marino, 29, was found outdoors yesterday afternoon by family and community members who were out searching for him, the spokesperson said.
Marino was found not far from his home on Temple Avenue in Flanders, where he was last seen at about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday.
Southampton Town Police have not yet released any additional information.
