Several local students are among 30 applicants nominated by Rep. Lee Zeldin to the United States service academies.
Zeldin held a virtual presentation ceremony for the applicants on Friday.
Members of Congress may nominate candidates for appointment to four of the five U.S. service academies: U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York; U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland; U.S. Air Force Academy , Colorado Springs, Colorado; and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York. The fifth service academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, New London, Connecticut, does not require a congressional nomination for appointment.
“Each and every one of these 30 young men and women has exhibited superior academic achievement, leadership and unwavering character, and their decision to serve our nation by attending one of our nation’s service academies make Long Island and our country so proud,” Zeldin said in a press release. “They are our communities’ best and brightest, and it is an honor to nominate them. I can’t wait to see what they do next,” he said.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
U.S. Military Academy (USMA), West Point, New York
Erin Nicastro, Saint James
Anna Raicovi, Rocky Point
Connor Spencer, Blue Point
Olivia Wilcox, Shoreham
William King, Wading River
Charles Maxwell, Calverton
Kyle Raber, Setauket
Aidan O’Neill, Center Moriches
Adam Johnson, Patchogue
Sean Miller, Wading River
U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), Annapolis, Maryland
Gavin Gregorek-Ali, Wading River
Logan Sciotto, Rocky Point
Owen Beran, Wading River
Amanda Zanetti, Sound Beach
Jordan Romano, Smithtown
James Simon, Manorville
Ainsley Brewer, Cutchogue
Olivia Niewiadomski, Aquebogue
Joseph Rizzo, Port Jefferson Station
Steven Rizzo, Remsenburg
U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA), Colorado Springs, Colorado
Leif Dalberg, Miller Place
Robert Honey, Blue Point
Zachary Mobius, Southampton
Nicholas Sandt, Sound Beach
Ryan Miller, Speonk
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), Kings Point, New York
Anthony Caracciolo, Middle Island
Seamus Buckley, Hauppauge
Joseph D’Agostino, Westhampton
Laura Slovensky, Brookhaven
Annamaria Napolitano, Southold
