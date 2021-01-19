Several local students are among 30 applicants nominated by Rep. Lee Zeldin to the United States service academies.

Zeldin held a virtual presentation ceremony for the applicants on Friday.

Members of Congress may nominate candidates for appointment to four of the five U.S. service academies: U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York; U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland; U.S. Air Force Academy , Colorado Springs, Colorado; and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York. The fifth service academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, New London, Connecticut, does not require a congressional nomination for appointment.

“Each and every one of these 30 young men and women has exhibited superior academic achievement, leadership and unwavering character, and their decision to serve our nation by attending one of our nation’s service academies make Long Island and our country so proud,” Zeldin said in a press release. “They are our communities’ best and brightest, and it is an honor to nominate them. I can’t wait to see what they do next,” he said.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

U.S. Military Academy (USMA), West Point, New York

Erin Nicastro, Saint James

Anna Raicovi, Rocky Point

Connor Spencer, Blue Point

Olivia Wilcox, Shoreham

William King, Wading River

Charles Maxwell, Calverton

Kyle Raber, Setauket

Aidan O’Neill, Center Moriches

Adam Johnson, Patchogue

Sean Miller, Wading River

U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), Annapolis, Maryland

Gavin Gregorek-Ali, Wading River

Logan Sciotto, Rocky Point

Owen Beran, Wading River

Amanda Zanetti, Sound Beach

Jordan Romano, Smithtown

James Simon, Manorville

Ainsley Brewer, Cutchogue

Olivia Niewiadomski, Aquebogue

Joseph Rizzo, Port Jefferson Station

Steven Rizzo, Remsenburg

U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA), Colorado Springs, Colorado

Leif Dalberg, Miller Place

Robert Honey, Blue Point

Zachary Mobius, Southampton

Nicholas Sandt, Sound Beach

Ryan Miller, Speonk

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), Kings Point, New York

Anthony Caracciolo, Middle Island

Seamus Buckley, Hauppauge

Joseph D’Agostino, Westhampton

Laura Slovensky, Brookhaven

Annamaria Napolitano, Southold