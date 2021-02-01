Riverhead Central School District will be closed tomorrow, a district spokesperson announced this afternoon. It will be a regular snow day — in other words, there will be no remote instruction.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for a wintry mix of
light snow, rain and freezing drizzle this evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Total snow accumulations will be 10 to 14 inches across eastern Suffolk.
A winter storm warning remains in effect through 6 a.m. tomorrow.
Rain and light snow is likely tomorrow, but little .or no additional snow accumulation is expected, according to the NWS forecast.
Other closings, cancellations and delays Tuesday
The Riverhead Town Board meeting is postponed to Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Check back for more information on closings, cancellations and delays.
