Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar will give the supervisor’s “state of the town” address on Monday, Feb. 8 at Riverhead Town Hall.

This is Aguiar’s first “state of the town” speech. Aguiar took office on Jan. 1, 2020 after defeating one-term Democratic incumbent Laura Jens-Smith in the November 2019 election.

The new supervisor encountered unique challenges during her first year in office, as the coronavirus outbreak struck New York in early March, prompting the declaration of a state of emergency in New York. Aguiar declared a state of emergency in Riverhead Town on March 13. The emergency declaration shuttered town hall and nearly all town offices; it has been extended and remains in effect, with modifications allowing limited access to town hall and other offices.

Aguiar will share the town’s challenges over the past year, along with its efforts to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the town residents and its finances, according to a press release announcing the event. She will also highlight initiatives for 2021.

Due to the pandemic, attendance at the state of the town address is by invitation only, the release said. The speech will be carried live on the Optimum government access channel (22) and on the town’s website.