Heavy snow will pile up across the area Sunday, with accumulations of six to 10 inches on the East End, where snowfall rates could exceed two inches per hour Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

A winter storm warning was issued this morning for eastern Suffolk and southern Connecticut and is in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow.

A coastal low will track over or very close to the 40N/70W benchmark, according to the forecast guidance. Historically, that track has meant heavy snow on eastern Long Island.

Snow is expected to develop at or shortly after daybreak. Snow may be moderate to locally heavy, with the highest snowfall amounts expected across eastern Long Island and southern Connecticut, according to the weather service.

Snowfall rates of one inch per hour seem likely during the heaviest of the snow, could exceed two inches per hour across the twin forks of Long Island and southeastern Connecticut, according to NWS forecasters.

Overall, forecasters expect a widespread six to nine inches of accumulations across portions of the New York metro region, with higher amounts possible across eastern Long Island and eastern Connecticut.