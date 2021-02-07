A winter storm warning remains in effect for our region today, with total snow accumulations of six to nine inches forecast.

The National Weather Service extended the warning to 9 p.m.

Snowfall rates one to two inches per hour are expected for a period during the late morning and early afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The Town of Riverhead will declare a snow emergency this morning and is advising residents to stay home, as travel could be very difficult.

Residents are urged to remove their vehicles from the street. Cars parked on the street may be ticketed or towed.

A small craft advisory is in effect for the Long Island Sound and the East End bays today. A gale warning is in effect for the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of eastern Suffolk County.

Closings & cancellations for Sunday, Feb. 7

COVID-19 vaccine appointments at state-run sites in Stony Brook and Jones Beach are postponed. People with appointments today will be advised of a new appointment by email or text. The appointments will be rescheduled over the next seven days, the governor’s office said.

The COVID-19 testing site in Stony Brook will be closed today.

Southold Town’s transfer station will be closed today.

Talmage Farm Agway in Riverhead will be closed today.

Submit information about a closing or cancellation for your business or organization here.