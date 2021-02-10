To the Editor:

The town is playing with fire in that a very dangerous traffic situation exists on Riverside Drive in Riverhead, where we reside.

For the past 30 years, we have been pleading with the town to rectify the situation, but nothing has been done to date. Our present town board was notified, and our concerns were listed on the agenda as part of the last town board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The issue is that drivers often fail to negotiate the 90° bend along Riverside Drive, hitting and/or downing utility poles, crippling support cables and electrical wires, plowing through and across front yards and damaging neighbors’ properties, smashing into vehicles, nearly crashing into a home—potentially causing the loss of life and limb.

It is imperative that the Riverhead Town Board immediately address this ongoing hazardous traffic situation for the welfare of Riverside Drive residents, as well as those folks traveling into and out of town from Route 105 and East Main Street, respectively.

Speed humps (as opposed to speed bumps), which slow vehicles down to 10–15 mph, along with related caution signs on both ends of the 90-degree bend, would be one remedy to this most dangerous situation. Scoring the road would be another solution.

As the years go by, the matter continues to worsen exponentially. The time to act is now!

Robert Banfelder

Donna Derasmo

Riverhead