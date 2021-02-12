The Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two missing girls from Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River.
On Feb. 9, Alexis Vasquez, 16, and Amiyah Booker, 17, left the Little Flower Children’s Services facility without permission and have not returned, police said in a press release last night.
Vasquez is described as a black/Hispanic female, 5’3″ tall, 130 pounds, dark complexion, brown eyes and short hair, police said.
Booker is described as a black female, 5’3″ tall, 250 pounds, dark complexion, brown eyes and short hair, police said.
There is no foul play suspected and they may be traveling together to NYC, according to the police press release.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of these girls is asked to call the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.
