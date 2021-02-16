A crucial mental health program serving young people on the North Fork that saw its state funding cut in 2020 must have its funding restored because the need for services has grown even greater during the COVID-19 crisis, local lawmakers say.

The North Fork Mental Health Initiative was first funded by the state in 2018 to address youth mental health issues. The funding supported a newly formed coalition of North Fork school districts, municipalities, hospitals and mental health services providers working with young people struggling with mental health disorders, anxiety, depression and addiction.

The state funded the initiative, spearheaded by former State Sen. Ken LaValle, at $175,000 per year for 2018 and 2019. The funding was cut last year and was not in the governor’s 2021 executive budget.

This is precisely the wrong time to slash funding for mental health services focused on youth, said State Senator Anthony Palumbo

“COVID-19 has placed tremendous stress on our students and families who have been greatly impacted by the increase in social isolation, which is having a serious impact on the mental health and wellbeing of countless students,” Palumbo said.

The senator called on the state legislature to reestablish funding for the initiative — and increase it to $250,000.

Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio agreed. “With the additional stresses brought about by COVID-19, the lack of much needed socialization, and the disruptions to their daily school and family lives, our teens need all the support we can provide them,” Giglio said.

Mental health professionals and researchers say the impacts of the pandemic have hit adolescents particularly hard, resulting in an increase in adolescents presenting with anxiety and depression.

Physical distancing and the inability for children and teens to spend time with friends is negatively impacting their social development and causing psychological trouble like worry, sadness and fear, according to UChicago Medicine.

Youth are coping with losing important “milestone events” like graduation ceremonies, proms and dances. Some have had to deal with the loss of a family member due to COVID-19. Students returning to school may be anxious about their safety there.

All of these impact mental health and may lead to depression, which, if left untreated, can be life-threatening.

The North Fork Mental Health initiative made “a world of difference in our schools and the community as a whole,” said Southold Town government liaison officer Denis Noncarrow, who began advocating for the initiative e in 2017.

“It was a huge shock when the program lost its funding,” he said.

“Thankfully, Family Service League has done what they could to continue with the services they provide,” he said.

Noncarrow said he has also applied for additional funding through the Community Development Block Grant program and is awaiting word on that application.

Resources for teens and young adults during the COVID-19 pandemic are available on the CDC website.