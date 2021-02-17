The potential for several inches of snow tomorrow into Friday has Long Island under a winter storm watch. The watch is in effect from 6 a.m. tomorrow until 4 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said this morning.

Global forecast models are in “good agreement” that a series of lows along a front stretching from the Gulf of Mexico to the Mid-Atlantic region will pass southeast of Long Island, along a track near the 40N-70W benchmark, and bring a long period of light to moderate snow to our area, NWS forecasters said.

One “outlier” model — the North American Meso, or NAM — is showing bands of potentially heavy snow to the north and west of the lows, especially along the coast, according to weather service forecasters. This forecast would bring heavier snow to Long Island, according to forecasters, who say this will have to be watched closely today.

Much of the guidance points to snowfall amounts of six to eight inches across the area, falling over a 24- to 36-hour period, according to the weather service.

Currently the official NWS forecast for northeast Suffolk calls for two to four inches of snow tomorrow, with northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph in the afternoon. Snow and sleet tomorrow night and Friday will bring additional light snow accumulations both days, according to the forecast. Winds out of the northeast will increase to 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph Thursday night and Friday morning.