(Updated – 5:15 p.m.) Three people were injured when a pickup truck crashed through the front of a house on West Main Street this afternoon.

The driver of a 1993 Ford pickup truck westbound on West Main Street appears to have suffered a medical event causing him to lose control of the vehicle, Riverhead Police said. His truck left the roadway, hit an embankment and went airborne, crashing into the house at 1381 W. Main St. at about 1:11 p.m., police said. The driver and a passenger were trapped inside the pickup truck, which was almost completely embedded in the front of the residence and had caught fire, police said.

Riverhead police and firefighters descended on the scene of the crash, put out the fire, stabilized the vehicle and extricated its occupants.

A resident said she had just walked out of the kitchen when she heard what sounded like an explosion as the vehicle came through the wall and into the kitchen. Her 12-year-old son was in the other front room, she said. Both were shaken but not seriously injured and were able to safely evacuate. Police said one person inside the home was treated at the scene by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance and was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The operator of the vehicle was also treated at the scene by RVAC and taken to PBMC for further treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The passenger was treated at the scene by RVAC and transported by a Suffolk County Police Medevac helicopter Stony Brook University Hospital, police said. The helicopter landed in the parking lot of Tanger 3. RVAC transported one patient to the the helicopter.

Riverhead Police Department detectives and the Riverhead fire marshal were called to investigate.

West Main Street was closed in both directions between Mill Road and Kroemer Avenue.

— Peter Blasl contributed reporting from the scene.