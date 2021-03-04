Students at Riverhead Central School District elementary schools celebrated their 100th day of learning on Feb. 24.

Elementary school students dressed as 100-year-olds, participated in 100 counting games and reflected on what they learned thus far.

“In a year that has been so challenging in so many ways, it’s a joy to be able to celebrate the completion of 100 successful days,” said Aquebogue Elementary School principal Bryan Miltenberg.

Source: Riverhead Central School District press release