Downtown Riverhead is ready to host the full array of popular events that draw thousands of visitors to the riverfront business district each year — if pandemic restrictions on social gatherings allow them to take place.

Riverhead Business Improvement District President Steven Shauger and BID executive director Kristy Verity mapped out the organization’s plans for the Riverhead Town Board at its work session last week.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of things that are changing, and will continue to change, and we’re taking that into consideration,” Shauger said. He said the BID is “optimistic” about being able to stage the events on its tentative schedule, but state and local mandates may restrict them or require adaptations. File photo: Denise Civiletti

Downtown events on tap for 2021:

“Reflextions,” the light and art installation in Grangebel Park, on June 19, July 17 and Aug. 14.

“Alive on 25,” the summertime street festival, which due to COVID restrictions last summer became “Dine on 25,” providing outdoor dining on Main Street, without the bands, vendors and other attractions featured at “Alive on 25” — an adaptation the BID would look to make again if necessary to comply with any mandates that might be in effect this summer. Two dates are planned: Thursday, July 1 — with fireworks — and Thursday, July 29. There is one rain date scheduled on Aug. 12, in the event of rain on either of the two scheduled dates. Alive on 25 drew thousands downtown July 5, 2018. Photo: Denise Civiletti

The cardboard boat races on Aug. 7 (rain date: Aug. 8).

A new event, Oktoberfest, on Sept. 25.

Coffin races and Halloween parade on Oct. 23. The Ghoul Waves defeated the reigning champion Beetlejuice in the 2019 Coffin Races Saturday afternoon. Photo: Denise Civiletti

The Santa parade (sponsored by the Riverhead Lions Club) and the town’s holiday bonfire on Dec. 11.

“Let’s be confident and hope that we can have more events,” Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said. “It’s looking very promising,” she said, noting that the state has announced easing restrictions on gatherings beginning later this month.

Councilwoman Catherine Kent said it’s great the BID is “being proactive and has a backup plan,” in the event COVID rules prevent some of the “great events that our community loves so much.”

Shauger said “Dine on 25, which the BID hosted in lieu of the street festival, was a “big hit” last year.

“We’ll be flexible,” he said.

Councilman Tim Hubbard pointed out that the BID is involved in “so much more than the events” and asked the BID representatives to give the board a “brief overview” of the Downtown Dollars program.

Downtown Dollars is a digital gift card program offered by the BID at no cost to the organization or the individual businesses, Verity said.

Customers can purchase the Downtown Dollars gift cards online. The cards are emailed to them and they can be used either on a mobile device or on paper, if a customer prefers to print it.

The cards can be used at any participating business. Local businesses in the district can sign up online to participate (or submit a paper application available at Town Hall.) The businesses are listed on the Downtown Dollars virtual gift card website. A link to that site is posted on the BID’s website, downtownriverhead.org.