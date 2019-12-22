Santa Claus rolled into downtown Riverhead Saturday afternoon in the 68th Annual Lions Club Santa Parade. Floats, classic cars, tractors and fire trucks paraded down Main Street.

Riverhead’s 10th annual holiday bonfire took place on the riverfront immediately following the parade. Santa held court in his gingerbread house, where he greeted youngsters, listened to their Christmas wishes and posed for pictures.

RiverheadLOCAL photos by Emil Breitenbach Jr.