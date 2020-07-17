Visitors turned out to patronize downtown restaurants last night in Riverhead, where Main Street was closed to traffic for the first of four planned “Dine on 25” events sponsored by the Riverhead Business Improvement District.
Restaurants served patrons at tables and chairs set up on sidewalks and in the street. Others served customers on their own patios and decks. Some provided music, as well.
The event is a “reimagining” of the popular Alive on 25 event intended to help downtown restaurants, breweries and other businesses draw visitors as the state eases pandemic shutdown restrictions first implemented in March.
RiverheadLOCAL photos by Peter Blasl and Denise Civiletti
