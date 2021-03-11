Riverhead Town will receive $3.67 million in federal stimulus funds under the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress and signed into law today by President Joseph Biden, Supervisor Yvette Aguiar announced this afternoon.

“I want to thank Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand for securing funds for Riverhead and the entire State of New York,” Aguiar said.

New York will receive a total of $12.6 billion in direct state fiscal relief, Aguiar said. Money was allocated based on 2019 Census population estimates.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed Congress almost entirely along party lines — approved by the Senate 50-49 and by the House 220-211. The legislation did not gain a single Republican vote in either chamber. One House Democrat voted, Jared Golden of Maine, voted against it.

Aguiar said she has created a committee comprising financial administrator William Rothaar, community development director Dawn Thomas and deputy town attorney Ann Marie Prudenti to advise the town board on “how to best utilize the allocation

to the benefit of the operation of Riverhead Town government to best serve the residents of the municipality.”

Eligible uses of funds include: costs associated with responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency; recovering loses caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency; and making necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure, Aguiar said.

Funds may not be used to cover the costs of pension funds, the supervisor said. Also, states may not use funds to offset a reduction in taxes, she said.