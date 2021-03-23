Students in the baking and pastry and international cuisine courses at Riverhead High School competed to design a food truck business and design a 3D printed food truck, business name and menu items.

The students were tasked to create all elements the business and cook one of the items off the menu. They were judged in eight categories by a group of teachers, secretarial staff, security staff and administration.

First place was awarded to S&E Fresh Eats for their chicken pesto sandwich. Second place was a tie between Mari’s Taqueria for their tostadas and Love’s Belgium for their Belgian waffles. Third place was taken by Nacho Papi for their loaded nachos.

Each winner received a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card.

Source: Riverhead Central School District press release