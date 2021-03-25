The Riverhead High School Parent Teacher Student Organization is launching a debut “Lite Up Riverhead” luminary campaign to support students who have suffered during the pandemic.

The PTSO is selling blue and white lanterns bearing the Blue Waves logo for $10 each (six for $50 or 12 for $100). They can be personalized with a student’s name for an extra $5. Each lantern comes with a battery-operated tea light and optional ground stake.

The idea is to light up the town in blue and white on Friday, May 7 as a way to support the 2021 senior class and the district as a whole, according to Riverhead High School PTSO president Mary Maki.

“In these challenging times, it is important to come together as a school district and community,” Maki said. “We are very excited to spread love and support for our students. Let’s light up Riverhead and shine some light on them.”

Maki and PTSO co-vice president Diane Callan-Tucci presented the “Lite Up Riverhead” initiative to the town board at its work session this morning. They gave each board member a lantern.

The lanterns can be ordered at LiteUpRiverhead.com until April 15. They will be distributed to students and purchasers by May 5 so that they can be illuminated town-wide on Friday, May 7 at dusk.

“Riverhead, though it spans a great distance in miles is a small town with big heart and people who support each other when asked,” Callan-Tucci said. It’s been especially true during the pandemic, she said.

“We want out youth to know their hometown will always love them and be here for them. I can’t wait to get my lights turned on to show my pride and love for them,” Callan-Tucci said.

Riverhead students lost almost all of their extracurricular programs this year, due to both the pandemic and a failed budget vote in 2020, the PTSO officers said.

“The Class of 2021 has suffered a double impact. Not only did they miss out on junior activities, but with a failed school budget vote and continued COVID social restrictions in place, the 2020-2021 year brought no sports, music or clubs, leaving the kids with little more to do than be on their electronic devices for most of their school time,” the PTSO said in a press release.

The PTSO is also looking for volunteers and donations to help with this initiative. All inquiries should be directed by email to [email protected]