A Riverhead man was arrested in Riverside early this morning on a felony drug charge.

Mickey Laverne Hill, 32, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a class D felony. Southampton Town Police said in a press release. He was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, a violation, police said.

Hill was the passenger in a vehicle stopped for an equipment violation in the Riverside area by a Southampton Town Police Community Response Unit at about 1:20 a.m., police said.

Police noticed “a strong smell of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle,” according to the release. “Further investigation revealed a quantity of crack cocaine and marijuana,” police said.

Hill was held for arraignment.

The operator of the vehicle, a 30-year-ole Medford resident, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and released on an appearance ticket.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.