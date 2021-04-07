Keri Lynn Stromski of Jamesport died April 6, 2021 at her home. She was 48 years old.

Born in Oceanside on Nov. 16, 1972, she was the daughter of Allan and Judith Wicklund.

She spent her career in education in the Riverhead Central School District, where she taught kindergarten at Aquebogue Elementary School for more than 20 years.

She married Robert Stromski on April 27, 2001 at St. Isidore’s Church in Riverhead.

In addition to her husband of almost 20 years, she is survived by her daughters, Madison and Morgan, and her son Quinn; by her parents Allan and Judith, her siblings, Scott Wicklund, Jill Kubetz and Robert Wicklund.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, April 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 11, from 3 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Avenue, Riverhead NY 11901. A funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore’s R.C. Church, 622 Pulaski St., Riverhead, NY 11901. Interment will follow at St. Isidore’s Cemetery.

