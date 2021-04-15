Ethan Greenidge, a standout on the Riverhead Blue Waves football team (Class of 2015) who went on to star at Villanova and now plays in the NFL for the New Orleans Saints, will be the special guest at tonight’s Community Diversity and Cross-Cultural Task Force meeting. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and takes place via Zoom.

The Community Diversity and Cross-Cultural Task Force aims to celebrate the diversity found in Riverhead. Its meetings are open to all community members.

Participants will be able to discuss ideas and steps to support the academic and social needs of Riverhead students.

Register for tonight’s meeting here.