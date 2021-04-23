Riverhead officials are considering offering electric scooters to residents and visitors at locations around downtown Riverhead.

Councilman Ken Rothwell and Joseph Maiorana, assistant community development director, yesterday brought a proposal to the town board for a partnership with Bird Rides, a California-based micromobility company that rents electric scooters through an app, much like the bike share program that the town expects to launch next month.

Bird would place about 50 electric scooters around town.

People can use the app to find or reserve scooters, check their battery levels and get walking directions to the available scooters, Bird representative Jeremy Lynch told the town board during its work session yesterday. Before a person can rent a scooter, they have to complete an operation safety course through the app and must provide a driver’s license or proof of age. (Users must be 18 or older.)

The scooters would not be allowed to operate on sidewalks or on any streets designated by the town as off-limits. They have a built-in geo-fencing program that prevents them from being operated in prohibited locations,

The company is currently operating scooter programs in 100 cities internationally, Lynch said.

Unlike the bike share program, the Bird scooters program is “dockless” — without docking stations to which the scooter must be returned. But there will be certain parking areas that will be the only places scooter users can end their rides. The app has a map that indicates the designated parking area. The aim is to prevent the scooters from cluttering other public spaces.

Like the bike share program, the scooters, which travel at a maximum speed of 15 mph, would provide the town a means of carbon-free transportation linking various parts of town.

The scooters are maintained by local fleet managers, who see to it that their batteries are charged and the equipment is in good working order.

New York State law does not require adults to wear helmets, but the company provides helmets to people who sign up for the program, if they request it through the app, Lynch said. The rider pays the cost of shipping, which Lynch was was $4.50. The company also offers a discount on a person’s next ride if they submit a selfie showing them wearing a helmet.

The company provides all insurance coverage indemnifying the town against claims for damages or injuries.

Board members generally reacted favorably to the pitch, with all five members expressing support, though they said there were some questions that need to be answered.

“It’s great for the downtown area,” Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said.

Councilman Tim Hubbard expressed concern about people using scooters to travel among breweries and potentially operate them while intoxicated.

Lynch said that’s addressed in state law. He also said the town can control the times of operation of the scooters. Once a certain time arrives, the scooter cannot be operated.

Hubbard said he is not against the proposal. “I think it’s a great idea and I would welcome it into town. I’m just trying to look at the big picture,” he said.

Town attorney Robert Kozakiewicz said section 1289 of the State Vehicle and Traffic Law prohibits operating an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Councilwoman Catherine Kent said the code revision committee would examine the issue.

The supervisor said the town should look into the legal and law enforcement aspects of the program and the board would further discuss the proposal.