I would like to thank the over 200 volunteers that turned out this past Saturday to participate in Riverhead’s townwide litter pickup. Hard-working volunteers could be seen picking up trash in the parks, beaches and roadsides of every hamlet in town.

Individuals, families and groups of friends enthusiastically showed up to help. Businesses and community groups such as The Butterfly Effect Project, Greater Jamesport Civic Association, Riverhead Building Supply, Starbucks, Riverhead ROTC, RHS AP Spanish Class, First National Bank, Target, Bach Graziano, Railroad Museum of LI, New Jerusalem Church, RHS Key Club, Riverhead BID, Girl Scout Troop 1982, Girl Scout Troop 1684, Brownie Troop 2777, Chronicle Wines, Boy Scout Troop 94, First Baptist Church, Living Waters Church, First Congregational Church, United Methodist Church, RMS Honor Society, Wading River Civic Association, RHS Special Education and the Riverhead Town Board sent out volunteers.

Target, ShopRite and Lowe’s generously donated supplies and our town Building and Grounds Department and Riverhead Police Department helped out.

I would especially like to thank the other members of the Anti-Litter Committee, Deborah Wetzel (Committee Chair) George Eldi, Kristy Verity, Jeanne Fallot, Jim Meinecke and John Fallot, who worked diligently so that this event could be successful.

The Town of Riverhead has many wonderful assets, but the greatest is our people. The residents of our community step up regularly to do good deeds, whether it is honoring our veterans, helping our seniors, supporting our school teams, giving aid to families in need or volunteering for town events. In a time when there are many challenges, let’s take a moment to celebrate the goodwill of the people of our town. If you are interested in participating in future events or sponsoring a cleanup, please email the Anti-Litter committee via [email protected]

Catherine Kent, councilwoman

Town board liaison to the Anti-Litter Committee