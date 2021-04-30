A Pulaski Street Elementary School teacher is in the running for a $1,500 grant for his classroom from Teachers Federal Credit Union.

Daniel Casamassa, who teaches fifth grade at Pulaski, is one of three finalists in the TFCU’s favorite teacher contest for K-5 teachers.

Student Dylan Doucette nominated Casamassa with an essay he entered in the credit union’s contest.

Casamassa is touted as a teacher who inspires his students both in and out of school, keeping them motivated through rewards and annual reunions.

The top vote-getter among the three finalists will win a $1,500 grant for their classroom.

Vote for Casamassa as a top teacher through May 3 at https://www.teachersfcu.org/nominate-teacher.