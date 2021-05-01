New York metro area unions have upcoming recruitments scheduled for apprentices, the New York State Department of Labor has announced.

The Finishing Trades Institute of New York will conduct a recruitment from May 20 through June 3 for 50 painter and decorator (structural steel – bridges) apprentices.

Requirements include:

Lifting and moving heavy equipment and/or paint weighing up to 70 pounds.

Working from ladders, scaffolds, and personnel lifts which may exceed 100 feet in height.

Must be able to hear and understand instructions and warnings in English.

For further information, applicants should contact Finishing Trades Institute of New York at (718) 937-7440.

Applications must be obtained, in person only, from the Finishing Trades Institute of New York, 45-15 36th Street, Long Island City, NY, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, during the recruitment period. This is a limited-application recruitment. Only 500 applications will be distributed, on a first-come, first-serve basis. The recruitment will be offered for 10 business days or until 500 applications have been issued, whichever comes first.

The General Building Laborers Local Union #66 will conduct a recruitment from May 24 through May 18, 2022 for 20 skilled construction craft laborer apprentices.

Applications must be completed, in person only, at General Building Laborers, Local Union #66, 1600 Walt Whitman Road, Melville, NY, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., every Monday and Wednesday, excluding legal holidays, during the recruitment period. All applications must be received no later than May 18, 2022.

Requirements include:

Lifting and carrying an aggregate of approximately 94 pounds, for 25 feet, and restacking it to a height of approximately 54 inches.

Loading approximately half of a cubic yard of material with a shovel into a wheelbarrow, wheeling it 30 feet, and depositing it into a container.

Working at heights of 10 feet or higher.

Working in confined spaces.

Must have reliable means of transportation to and from various jobsites and required classes at the approved school.

Must have a valid New York State driver’s license. Apprentices may be required to drive company vehicles. Proof will be required after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must take and pass an assessment written examination (includes Math, Measurement & Reading).

Must reside within the jurisdiction of Local Union #66 for at least six months prior to application. This includes Nassau and Suffolk counties.

For further information, applicants should contact JATC for General Building Laborers, Local Union #66 at (631) 454-2330.

The Ironworkers Local Union #40 & #361 will conduct a recruitment from May 5 through May 19 for 100 ironworker (outside) apprentices.

Applications must be obtained and submitted online at www.nycironworkers.org, starting at 9 a.m. on May 5 and ending at 3 p.m. on May 19. All applications must be received by May 19, 2021.

Requirements include:

Climbing up a 35-foot column in less than 40 seconds and safely climbing back down.

Climbing a ladder 20 feet up to a 5.5-inch-wide beam and walking on top of that beam for 20 feet, turning around and returning to the ladder. Climbing four feet down the ladder onto a platform and pulling up a bucket that weighs 75 pounds. Lowering the bucket back to the ground, pulling it up, and lowering it to the ground again. Climbing back down the ladder. This must be completed in less than three and a half minutes.

Raising and lowering 2,000 pounds of steel 40 inches into the air with a chain fall in less than two minutes and 15 seconds.

Carrying a 45-pound tool up and down a staircase, three times, within one minute and 30 seconds.

For further information, applicants should contact Ironworkers, Local Union #40 & #361 at (718) 433-4195.

The Operating Engineers Local Union #15 will conduct a recruitment from May 31 through June 11 for five operating engineer (heavy equipment) apprentices.

A form will be available online at http://local15recruitment.org, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., during the recruitment period, to enter a lottery drawing to receive an application.

Local Union #15 will randomly select 50 individuals who have submitted the online form to receive an application. The lottery drawing will be held at 10 am on June 15 at the Operating Engineers, Local Union #15 Training Center, at the very south end of Lefferts Boulevard at JFK Airport, South Ozone Park, NY. There is no guarantee that everyone will receive an application.

All applications must be completed and received by Operating Engineers, Local Union #15 by June 29, 2021.

For further information, applicants should contact Operating Engineers, Local Union #15 at (718) 835-0400.

Additional job search assistance can be obtained at your local New York State Department of Labor Career Center.