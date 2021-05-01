Riverhead Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing girl from Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River.
Alexis Vasquez, 16, left the Little Flower facility without permission on April 30 and has not returned, according to a police press release. No foul play suspected, police said.
Vasquez is described as a Hispanic female, 5’3″ tall, 130 pounds, with a dark complexion, brown eyes and curly hair.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Alexis Vasquez is asked to call the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.
Support local journalism.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.