Riverhead Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing girl from Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River.

Alexis Vasquez, 16, left the Little Flower facility without permission on April 30 and has not returned, according to a police press release. No foul play suspected, police said.

Vasquez is described as a Hispanic female, 5’3″ tall, 130 pounds, with a dark complexion, brown eyes and curly hair.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Alexis Vasquez is asked to call the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.